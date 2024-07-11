Q2 2024 Richelieu Hardware Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2024 / 06:30PM GMT

Richard Lord - Richelieu Hardware Ltd - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Merci. Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this conference call for the second quarter and first half ended May 31st, 2024. With me is Antoine. Okay, our CFO as usual note that some of this issue include forward-looking information, which is which is provided with the usual disclaimer. As reported in our financial filings, we continued to make good advances in the second quarter, thanks, notably to evaluate the valuable contribution of our acquisitions, the strong support, our market development strategy and our value added service. As a result, we achieved an increase in sales over the comparative quarter of 2023, which is appreciable in the current market condition.