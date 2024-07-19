Fastenal's Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

As a distributor of a wide range of industrial products, including fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, and washers, Fastenal (FAST, Financial) is often seen as a barometer for the U.S. manufacturing economy. The sector has struggled with high interest rates, macroeconomic uncertainties, and geopolitical tensions, leading to low expectations ahead of Fastenal’s Q2 earnings report.

  • Despite these challenges, Fastenal (FAST, Financial) delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with both EPS and revenue meeting analysts' estimates. This sparked a sharp rally in the stock, which had declined by 14% since the last earnings report on April 10.
  • A significant factor in Fastenal’s ability to navigate the tough market was the addition of 107 new Onsite locations during Q2, bringing the total to 1,934 active sites as of June 30, 2024. These Onsite locations, set up within or near customers' worksites, generated low-single-digit growth in daily sales.
  • From a product perspective, the safety product line stood out with a daily sales rate (DSR) increase of 7.1%, driven by market share gains in the warehousing sector, favorable product mix, and easier year-over-year comparisons.
  • The core fastener product line did not fare as well, with a 3.0% decline in DSR for total fasteners, compared to a 4.2% increase for non-fasteners. Fasteners are more sensitive to changes in industrial production activity, and lower transportation costs led to faster deceleration in fastener pricing compared to non-fastener products.
  • Price declines and an unfavorable product mix contributed to a modest 40 basis point year-over-year drop in gross margin to 45.1%. Additionally, stronger growth from large customers, including Onsite customers, relative to non-national accounts, put downward pressure on gross margin. The company's EPS remained essentially flat at $0.51 compared to $0.52 in Q2 2023.

Overall, Fastenal’s results exceeded investors' modest expectations, but the company’s business remains subdued as U.S. manufacturing activity continues to struggle.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.