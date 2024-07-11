Q1 2025 Agrana Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Hannes Haider - Agrana Beteiligungs AG - Investor Relations



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Agrana's conference call. Presenting our results for the first quarter '24/'25. With us today are two out of three members of our Management Board. Stephan Buettner, CEO, will start the presentation with an overview on the highlights of the first quarter.



Afterwards towards CTO, Norbert Harringer, who will tell you what is going on in the group regarding raw materials, production investment, and he will report also on the group used to news and in the third part of the call CEO, Buettner will report on the condensed Q1 financial statements in detail.



And finally, we will conclude with an outlook for the remaining '24/'25 full financial year as announced in our invitation. A presentation is available in the reference to this call, and you can find it in the IR section of our website. The presentation will take about 30 minutes and after the presentation, the lines will be opened and the Management Board will be glad to answer your questions.



And now I may pass over to