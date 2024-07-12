Q2 2024 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 05:00AM GMT

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this second-quarter presentation by StrongPoint. My name is Jacob Tveraabak. I am the CEO of StrongPoint. And with me today, I have Marius Drefvelin, our Chief Financial Officer. I will do a short introduction of StrongPoint then follow it up with the Q2 highlights and success stories with customers, after which Marius will provide additional financial information.



I'd like to start off with StrongPoint's purpose because our purpose is to get retail technology in every shopping experience for a smarter and better life. What that means is that, we need to get retailers, grocery retailers specifically, to adapt and take on the StrongPoint technology solutions to drive efficiencies in