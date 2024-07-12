Half Year 2024 Aker BP ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Karl Hersvik - Aker BP ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone. With this intro from the sail away of the Fenris Jacket and predrill module on Verdal yard a few weeks ago and the subsequent successful and offshore installation on the Valhall area. We welcome you to Aker BP second quarter 2024 presentation.



It will be given by our CFO, David Tonne, and myself, followed by our usual Q&A session.



But before that, let me start with the highlights. Aker BP achieved excellent operational performance this quarter with high production efficiency. We continued to demonstrate strong cost discipline and maintained our position as a global industry leader in low emissions.



I am pleased to report that our projects are progressing well. Fabrication and construction activities are underway at multiple sites in Norway and abroad with the installation work offshore ramping up as shown in the interim, and the total CapEx estimate for our project portfolio remains unchanged.



We maintain a strong financial position, supported by robust cash flow from operations. This