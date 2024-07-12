Q2 2024 Entra ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Sonja Horn - Entra ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Yes, I know no directly to the highlights. Our rental income was [NOK853 million] in the quarter. That is fairly stable compared to same quarter last year. However, when adjusted for one-offs and divestments, income growth of 4%, net income from property management of 348 million in the quarter, and that's also stable compared to say same quarter last year, however, up with as much as 7% from the first quarter this year and almost 18% compared to the fourth quarter last year, driven them by CPI feeding into our numbers from the first quarter and now also reduced financing costs in the second quarter.



Net value changes of NOK2 million in the quarter and very happy to once again see that we can report profits before tax this quarter of NOK344 million. We have successfully closed the [Trondheim] transaction in the quarter. And we have also sold a Hotel Savoy, enabling us to repay debt with NOK6.2 billion in the quarter and thereby improving the effective leverage with 4% percentage points this quarter. We have also finalized one redevelopment and