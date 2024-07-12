Q2 2024 Pandox AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Anders Berg - Pandox AB - Senior Vice President, Head of Communications and Investor Relations



Thank you very much. Good morning and welcome everyone to this presentation of Pandox interim report for the second quarter 2024. I'm here together with Liia NÃµu, our CEO, and Anneli Lindblom, our CFO.



And with us today, we also have Alex Robinson, Director, Industry Partners at STR. And STR is a leading independent research firm focused on the hotel market. And Alex is here to share STR's view on the market. And the views expressed by STR are completely separate from Pandox, and the presentation is offered only as a service to Pandox stakeholders.



And also please note that Alex's presentation will be held after we have completed our formal earnings presentation, including the Q&A. Before we let Alex in, Liia and Anneli will present the business updates with financial highlights for the second quarter 2024, followed by the Q&A session. So with that, I hand over to Liia, the CEO of Pandox.



Liia Nou - Pandox AB - Non-Executive Independent Director

