Q2 2024 HMS Networks AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Staffan Dahlstrom - HMS Industrial Networks AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, welcome to this Q2 update from HMS, the agenda we have is quite standardized. I'll start with short summary of our business since there are some newcomers on the call that introduction. I'll do a brief update and then Joakim will quickly move into what you're really here for the financial results. And we end up with a Q&A.



So just to review over according to a quarter where this quite many different things happening, we have been talking about destocking in this difficult market and how to predict the really the market demand. We talk about a soft market, but we also talk about this new resource acquisition of Red Lion Controls that's coming with the first quarter here.



So and total growth plus 20%. Of course, this is driven by the acquisition that we see a negative growth organic growth with Alpha line of minus 20%. So that that order situation is now showing was in the quite weak revenue.



Order intake, mixed picture, of course, we see a total