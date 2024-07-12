Q2 2024 Nelly Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Helena Karlinder-ostlundh - Nelly Group AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much and welcome to the 2024 second-quarter investor presentation for Nelly Group. My name is Helena Karlinder-Ãstlundh and I will be presenting today's call together with Niklas Lingblom, CFO for Nelly Group.



Okay, let's start with a brief look at today's agenda. We will start with a short video introducing the Nelly business, a little bit about our history and some key stats. I will then provide some comments on the second quarter that we have just concluded before handing over to Niklas to take us through a more detailed financial summary. And as usual, we will then conclude with some questions and answers from you. I would also like to remind you at this point that you can send us your