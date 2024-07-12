Q2 2024 Elkem ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Odd-Geir Lyngstad - Elkem ASA - Vice President - Finance & Investor Relations



Hello and good morning. It's a pleasure welcoming you to Elkem's second-quarter and half-year results presentation. My name is Odd-Geir Lyngstad, I'm Vice President for Investor Relations in Elkem. With me today, I have CEO, Helge Aasen; and CFO, Morten Viga, to take us through a business update. The financial results for the second quarter and the outlook for the third quarter. After Helge and Morten's presentations, we will open for Q&A.



We will start with the business update. So please, Helge, the word is yours.



Helge Aasen - Elkem ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Odd-Geir. Good morning, everyone. The result for the second quarter was in line with the second quarter last year, but clearly an improvement compared to the previous three quarters. We are pleased with the improvement in profitability, while market conditions remain challenging. The demand is still relatively weak, and sales prices remain on a low level, particularly is that the