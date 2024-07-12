Q2 2024 Aker Biomarine ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Matts Johansen - Aker Biomarine ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the second quarter result for Aker Biomarine . Very myself, Matts Johansen the CEO, and the CFO Katrine Klaveness will take you through the highlights and the financials of the quarter. We will also end the session with a Q&A session. And you can already now start sending in questions to ir@aker Biomarine .com.



So the main event of the last period is the sale of the feed ingredient business that we concluded last week valued at $590 million according to accounting rules already now in the second quarter, the feed ingredient business will be classified as held-for-sale or discontinued business. I'm a bit taken out of many of the constant statements you will see in our financial report. We'll get back to the transaction a little bit later.



When talking about the overall business of Aker Biomarine , it's great to be here again now for the eighth quarter in a row and percent growth year-over-year. We delivered $94 million of revenue and $29 million of EBITDA. And the growth