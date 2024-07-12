Q2 2024 Netel Holding AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Jeanette Reuterskiold - Netel Holding AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Welcome to our presentation of quarter two. My name is Jeanette ReuterskiÃ¶ld, and I'm president and CEO of Netel. With me today, I have Fredrik Helenius, our CFO.



As part of our drive for renewal and innovation I'm proud to present our brand facelift, which also includes a new logo. The change is not just a visual update but a strategic move that clarifies our role in society and our vision for the future. With the new visual identity, we want to convey how Netel connects the world.



By building a modernized and critical infrastructure in Northern Europe, we are a driving force in creating a more connected and sustainable future. The brand lift is one important piece of the puzzle in the overall picture of Netel. It is a strategic initiative to develop Netel as a stronger and more sustainable company.



In the beginning of the year, we changed our organization from country-wide to division: infraservices, power, and telecom. It had already given