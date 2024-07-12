Q2 2024 Axfood AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Klas Balkow - Axfood AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you also from our side to join today's call. As you heard Anders Lexmon, is with me here today to present the interim report for the second quarter of 2024. And in the investors section of our website, you will find the presentation material for today's call and a recording will also be made available afterwards.



So with that, I would like to get started and please turn to page number 2. Today's agenda is as follows. First, we'll have a brief market overview and then I will give you a review of our quarterly performance. And after that, Anders will take you through our financials.



And following on this part, I will talk about our progress. We are making with some of our strategic initiatives and investments for the future. And of course, this will also include logistics, but also our announced acquisition of the hypermarket concept [with figures]. And finally, we'll have a brief summary to conclude the presentation before we open up for questions.



So with that, we are now on page