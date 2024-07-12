Q2 2024 Aker Solutions ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Preben Orbeck - Aker Solutions ASA - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning and welcome to Aker Solutions presentation of our second quarter and half year results. My name is Preben Ãrbeck, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations. With me here today is our CEO, Kjetel Digre; and our CFO, Idar Eikrem. They will take you through the main developments of the quarter. After (Operator Instructions). And with that, I leave the floor to Kjetel Digre.



Kjetel Digre - Aker Solutions ASA - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Preben, and welcome to everyone listening in. I'm happy to report another quarter with impressive financial results. I want to thank everyone in Aker Solutions for making this happen. Our second quarter revenue was NOK12.8 billion with an EBITDA margin of 9.5%, including the net income from OneSubsea. We delivered a solid NOK15.5 billion in order intake in the quarter or 1.2 times book-to-bill, and our backlog ended at NOK71.4 billion.



Our financial position remains robust with a net cash position of about NOK11 billion, including