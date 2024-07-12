Q2 2024 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Hi, and good morning, everyone. I'm Mattias Johansson, CEO, Bravida, and I will take you through this presentation of the second quarter 2024 for Bravida, together.



Asa Neving - Bravida Holding AB - Chief Financial Officer



With myself and I'm Ãsa Neving, CFO, Bravida.



Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Great. Welcome again and we kick off immediately and we will tell you of the experience when it just works. Some things in life, we just expect to work. You expect the light to turn on when you press the switch, for water to flow from the tap and to be able to trust the security systems in a building. Bravida provides technical solutions for everyday live and the future in a way that care for properties, people and the environment.



Bravida in numbers, figures we are present in 190 different locations. We are close to 14,000 employees. And last 12 months we have had sales at close to SEK30 million