Q2 2024 Storebrand ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Johannes Narum - Storebrand ASA - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Storebrand's second-quarter result presentation. As usual, our CEO, Odd Arild Grefstad, will present the key highlights of the quarter; followed by CFO, Lars LÃ¸ddesÃ¸l, who will dive deeper into the numbers. At the end of the presentation, participants in the Teams webinar will have a chance to ask questions. Details on how to join the webinar are found on the Investor Relations website.



But without further ado, I give the word to our CEO, Odd Arild Grefstad.



Odd Grefstad - Storebrand ASA - Group Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Johannes, and good morning, everyone. Let's look at the second quarter's highlights.



Storebrand group's cash-based earnings amounted to NOK2.249 billion in the quarter, while the operating result was NOK819 million, up by 38% year on year. Even with insurance results still on the soft side, we deliver a very strong overall operating results, which was driven by continued robust growth across the business and a strong cost