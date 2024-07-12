Q1 2025 Addtech AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Niklas Stenberg - Addtech AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, and most welcome, everyone to Addtech first quarter report presentation. Today's setup is Malin and I will use approximately 50 minutes to summarize the highlights and give our comments to the results and followed by a Q&A session.



All in all, the new fiscal year have started off in a good way. In general, the customer activity remained stable at high levels resulting in a solid net sales growth of 7% or which 2% organic growth. We also continued to strengthen our profitability. EBITDA is up 19% in the quarter with a very satisfying margin of 15.3% and also a further improvement of our profitable working capital. Cash flow continues to be at very good levels. And as you have noticed, our acquisition pace was high during the period. More about that within short.



A bit deeper into sales, as I've already said, a high activity in all business areas. We grew net sales 7%. And as I said, we are back to organic growth with 2% in the period. And as you see in the lower graph, it was a broad base with