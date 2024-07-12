Q2 2024 Nederman Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Matthew Cusick - Nederman Holding AB - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Nederman's interim report for quarter two of 2024. If I start by dispelling maybe any rumors there may be, Sven is not here today. Unfortunately, he had to attend a private event, a funeral, but like I say, that would probably have been the first question, where is Sven, and I've put that one away.



If we move on to the quarter two, fortunately for me, this is a rather good report to presenting as we see it. This is the most -- the second most profitable quarter ever in the Nederman Group history. Unfortunately, for this presentation, the quarter two last year was actually the most profitable quarter in the year. So some very tough comparative figures, but we will come back to that.



Quarter two had good profitability development, higher margins overall, and strengthened position for the Nederman Group. In the quarter, we have continued to focus on the development of the range. We've made some new product releases, which I will come back to, and we believe we are