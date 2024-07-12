Q2 2024 Protector Forsikring ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Golfetto Hoye - Protector Forsikring ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Hello, and welcome to presentation of quarter-two results for Protector Forsikring. I will start with our culture and what we focus on. So today, this morning, we are focused on unique relationships. When we have an ambition of being a cost and quality leader, that needs to be reflected in what we follow up. The quality side, external, has to do with the brokers who are our only partners. So we have talked about the unique relationships and how we improve that sustainable over time.



And to the results for the second quarter, the weak part of the actual number is on the combined ratio side at 94.5%. I'll come back to adjusting that and showing you our view of what the underlying reality is on the claims side later. And then, on the growth side, we have a large quarter with -- especially in the UK, with 16% growth. And the result in total gives an earnings per share at NOK3.1.



In addition to the actual results, we will pay out a dividend of NOK2 based on last year's results. But the more interesting and important