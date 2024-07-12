Q2 2024 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Katarina Tell - Cloetta AB - President & CEO



Thank you, Laura. Before we move on to the result, as I am the new president and CEO. I would like to take the opportunity to introduce myself. I joined Cloetta in May 2018 as member of the group Executive Management team and with the responsibility for Sweden, terrific largest geographical market. As you know, from our reporting, Sweden has certainly hold its shared at Cloetta sales during these years of strong growth.



But while we do not report profit per market, you all do know that Cloetta five years ago was