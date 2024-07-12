Q2 2024 Inwido AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Fredrik Meuller - Inwido AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome, to this webcast and telephone conference covering Inwido's second quarter and half year performance in 2024. My name is Fredrik Meuller, and since the April 10 this year, I'm the President and CEO of Inwido. Joining me today here in our Malmo, Head Office is also Peter Welin, our group CFO.



Over the past three months, I've had an intense but fun and promising onboarding to our group including visits to many of our sites in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Poland, England, and Scotland. I met with a lot of our coworkers and I certainly know more about the window and door business now than I did before.



Above all, I can conclude that Inwido is in a good place. It is well-functioning professional in all aspects, our current activity level is high. And I know there's a lot of smiles on people's faces, which bodes well for what's to come. While many of you are, of course familiar with the Inwido, it may be worth reiterating that our 34 business units