Q2 2024 Addnode Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Johan Andersson - Addnode Group AB(publ)-President - Chief Executive Officer, Interim President of the Design Management Division



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of the Addnode Group Q2 report for 2024. I am the CEO of Addnode Group. You want to understand that with me, I am our CFO Kristina ElfstrÃ¶m Mackintosh. And I know it's a busy day for most of you and a lot of reporting companies. But so thank you for taking this opportunity to listening to this as well.



So for today, I will follow the agenda. We'll dive into Q2 and a little bit above what we believe the investment cases. And then we'll open up for questions and then you'll find some supporting material in there makes us well. So looking at Q2 2024, we believe that it was a quarter with growth and robust earnings improvement.



It was strong quarter for the group. We had organic and acquired growth and the robust improvement in earnings. Net sales increased by 29%, 11% was currency adjusted organic growth. EBITDA increased with for December 47% to SEK162 million and