Jul 12, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Joergen Rosengren - Granges AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this results presentation for Granges. I'm my name is JÃ¶rgen Rosengren. I'm Granges's CEO. And with me here is Oskar Hellstrom, our CFO.



And so Arlanda helium, who's our Head of Communications and Investor Relations. This is the second quarter of 2024 that we're going to present today, but it also happens to be the 40th quarter of greatness as listed companies since our IPO in 2014 are affected.



We're celebrating with presenting some what we call at least very good results in this quarter, and we're going to be referring to throughout the presentation two of our presentation, the PowerPoint presentation, which is available on our investor website and also broadcast here.



Turning then to the beginning of this presentation, Tom, we think that it's fair to say that this quarter has been characterized by stability and by profitability. And we set out entering this year to achieve two commercial objectives to gain new business and to protect our margin. And I'm