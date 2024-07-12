Q1 2025 GTPL Hathway Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q1 FY25 results conference call of GTPL Hathway hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pulkit Chawla from Emkay Global Financial Service. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Pulkit Chawla - Emkay Global Financial Service - Analyst



Thank you, Sagar. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Q1 FY25 GTPL Hathway earnings call. From the management, we have with us today, Mr. Aniruddhasinhji Jadeja, Promotor and Managing Director; Mr. Piyush Pankaj, Business Head CATV and Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Saurav Banerjee, Chief Financial Officer.



Without any further delay, I shall now hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks. Over to you sir.



Aniruddhasinhji Jadeja - GTPL Hathway Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, Pulkit. Good evening, everyone. A warm welcome to everybody to the earnings call of GTPL