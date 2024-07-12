Preliminary Q4 2024 Loungers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 10:45AM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Loungers PLC investors presentation. (Operator Instructions)
Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll and I would now like to hand you over to CEO, Nick Collins. Good morning to you.
Nicholas Collins - Loungers PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us for our results presentation for the 53 weeks ending April 21, 2024. My name is Nick Collins, I'm the CEO and with me is Stephen our new CFO, and apologies for being slightly late as well.
I will just take you through an initial slide and then hand over to Steve, who's going -- to go through some more detail on the financial side. I think we fair to say that we're really pleased with our progress and believe these results set out another year of record growth and outperformance.
And this strong financial performance is consistent with the track record that we've demonstrated since our IPO five years ago, as we've seen record revenue of 24.7%, GBP353 million, adjusted
