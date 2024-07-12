Q2 2024 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Gustaf Unger Avanza Bank Holding AB-Chief Executive Officer



Warm welcome to our Q2 presentation. In the room here in Stockholm, we have Sofia Svavar, Head of Communication and IR; and Anna Casselblad, CFO; and myself, Gustaf Unger the CEO of Avanza.



My general view on the quarter is that we had a positive momentum in Q1 that continued in this quarter. I'm quite impressed by the level of innovation produced by the team when it comes to new features, especially for our trading active customers. And to the right, you see one of the innovations, which is the new analysis tab, where customers can get better support in fundamental analysis.



We were ranked the number one financial company in a reputation index, which I think is a good testimony. And on the growth side, we saw a net flow of SEK17 billion, which is pretty good. And together with 34,000 new customers, I hope to welcome the customer number 2 million after the summer, just something to celebrate for us.



Although not specifically related to this quarter, I want to underline our consistent focus on the user