Q1 2025 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Velan Inc Q1 financial results conference call. At (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Friday, July 12, 2024.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. Please go ahead.
Rishi Sharma - Velan Inc - Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our conference call. Let's start by discussing the disclaimer from our related IR presentation, which is available on our website in the Investor Relations section. As usual, the first section mentions that the presentation provides an analysis of our consolidated results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2024. Board of Directors approved these results yesterday, July 11, 2024.
Second paragraph, [first and] non-IFRS supplementary financial measures, which are defined and reconciled at the end of the presentation. The last paragraph for the first forward-looking information, which are subject to risks and
