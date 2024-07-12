Q2 2024 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Starting on page 1, the firm reported net income of $18.1 billion, EPS of $6.12 on revenue of $51 billion with an ROTCE of 28%. These results included the $7.9 billion net gain related to Visa shares and the $1 billion foundation contribution of the appreciated Visa stock. Also included is $546 million of net investment securities losses in corporate. Excluding these items, the firm had net income of $13.1 billion, EPS of $4.40, and an ROTCE of 20%.



Touching on a