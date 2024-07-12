Release Date: July 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Total growth of 20% driven by the acquisition of Red Lion Controls.

Sequential growth in order intake from the last quarter by 9%.

Improvement in EBIT margins and cash flow.

Strong position in the industrial market with over 10 million connected devices.

Positive progress in North America with good market orders.

Negative Points

Organic growth decline of 22% in order intake.

Weak revenue situation with a 20% decline in organic growth.

Challenges in Europe, particularly in Germany, with slower market recovery.

Significant impact from destocking, especially in Continental Europe and Japan.

Integration of Red Lion Controls requiring substantial effort and investment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an outlook for 2024 based on your largest customers' current sentiments?

A: Many customers initially expected a strong second half of 2024, but now anticipate growth delays into 2025. This reflects a general sentiment of postponing recovery by about two quarters. - Staffan Dahlstrom, CEO

Q: What are the positive and challenging aspects of the Red Lion integration so far?

A: Positively, we see strong team capabilities and opportunities for collaboration. Challenges include balancing integration efforts with maintaining current sales momentum and addressing underinvestment in manufacturing. - Staffan Dahlstrom, CEO

Q: Are all assets of Red Lion necessary for future operations, or are there parts that might be divested?

A: While most of Red Lion's assets fit well with our portfolio, there are some areas under review for potential divestment or changes. - Staffan Dahlstrom, CEO

Q: Can you elaborate on the customer recovery in North America and the challenges in Europe?

A: North America shows a good pickup, especially in machine builders and building automation. Europe, particularly in embedded components, faces slower recovery due to inventory reductions and weak market demand. - Staffan Dahlstrom, CEO

Q: What is the status of inventory buildup and working capital release?

A: Inventory reductions have started but are slow due to long lead times. Significant reductions are expected in the second half of the year. - Joakim Nideborn, CFO

Q: Are there any seasonality effects in Red Lion's performance?

A: No significant seasonality has been observed. We expect gradual improvement throughout the year. - Joakim Nideborn, CFO

Q: What are the expected synergies from the Red Lion acquisition?

A: The main synergies will come from cross-selling, operational improvements, and technology integration. These will materialize over the next few years. - Joakim Nideborn, CFO

Q: How do you view the current gross margin levels and future expectations?

A: Current gross margins are satisfactory and expected to remain stable. Improvements in high-margin areas like building automation contribute positively. - Joakim Nideborn, CFO

Q: What is the outlook for operating expenses (OpEx) in the coming quarters?

A: OpEx is expected to increase slightly as we resume marketing and travel activities, balancing cost control with necessary business initiatives. - Joakim Nideborn, CFO

Q: Are there any planned price changes for HMS or Red Lion products?

A: Annual price updates are typical, with small percentage increases for inflation compensation. Specific plans will be discussed later in the year. - Staffan Dahlstrom, CEO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.