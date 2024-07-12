Release Date: July 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Netel Holding AB (LTS:0AAB, Financial) reported a strong organic growth of 7.7% across all divisions.

The company has a growing order backlog of SEK4.2 billion, indicating future revenue potential.

Infraservices division showed significant growth with a 12.8% increase in organic growth and an EBITDA margin of 7.6%.

Netel Holding AB (LTS:0AAB) signed a new three-year frame agreement with Telenor, expanding their telecom operations in Norway.

The company is focusing on sustainability initiatives, including submitting an application for SBTi targets, which could enhance their market position.

Negative Points

Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by low volumes in the telecom sector in the UK, Germany, and Sweden.

The company experienced a slow start in the beginning of the quarter, affecting overall performance.

Telecom division's EBITDA margin was lower at 2.2%, indicating room for improvement.

The leverage ratio is slightly above the target level, standing at 2.8 times compared to the target of below 2.5.

Seasonality affects cash flow, with significant capital needed in the operations during ramp-up periods, impacting liquidity.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How much of the current order backlog is expected to be delivered this year?

A: Around SEK1.5 billion of the SEK4.2 billion order backlog is expected to be delivered this year. - Jeanette Reuterskiold, CEO

Q: Do you foresee 2024 being a growth year for Netel?

A: While we don't provide full-year estimates, we are working on strategic initiatives to improve financial performance and have seen good development in the first half of the year. - Jeanette Reuterskiold, CEO

Q: What progress do you expect in releasing working capital during the second half of the year?

A: We continue to work on improving cash flow and working capital, expecting positive cash flow in the fourth quarter due to seasonality and focused efforts on receiving due payments. - Fredrik Helenius, CFO

Q: Where do you see the biggest growth opportunities given the current market outlook?

A: Growth opportunities lie in maintaining talent, enhancing collaboration with suppliers and subcontractors, and focusing on organic growth in telecom, infraservices, and power segments. - Jeanette Reuterskiold, CEO

Q: Why was the telecom segment in Finland particularly strong in Q2?

A: The significant improvement was due to nearly 100% higher revenue from fiber rollout projects that started last year, ramping up volumes significantly. - Jeanette Reuterskiold, CEO

Q: Can you provide an update on the telecom segment in Germany and the UK?

A: We have secured a new customer, UGG, in Germany and are working to increase volumes in the UK with several clients. - Jeanette Reuterskiold, CEO

Q: Should telecom margins be expected to remain lower than infra and power in the medium to long term?

A: We are working on margin-enhancing activities in telecom to align with our midterm financial targets. - Jeanette Reuterskiold, CEO

Q: How important is sustainability in winning new deals?

A: Sustainability is increasingly important, with clients asking how we can help them achieve their SBTi goals. We aim to be a professional partner in this area. - Jeanette Reuterskiold, CEO

