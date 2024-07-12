Cloetta AB (CLOEF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Profit and Strong Financial Position

Discover how Cloetta AB (CLOEF) achieved its highest quarterly profit in nearly a decade and maintained robust financial health amidst rising input costs.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Organic Net Sales Growth: 1.8% for Q2.
  • Net Sales: Over SEK2 billion for the fourth consecutive quarter.
  • Branded Package Sales Growth: 1.2% organically.
  • Pick & Mix Sales Growth: 3.4% organically.
  • Adjusted EBIT Margin: Double-digit for Q2 and year-to-date.
  • Q2 Profit: SEK222 million, highest in nearly a decade.
  • Free Cash Flow: SEK127 million for Q2 year-to-date, best since 2017.
  • Net Debt/EBITDA: 1.8x, lowest ever for Q2.
  • CapEx Spend: Expected range of SEK50 million to SEK60 million per quarter for the rest of the year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Cloetta AB (CLOEF, Financial) reported a strong quarter with improved profitability.
  • The company achieved 1.8% organic net sales growth, marking over three years of consecutive quarterly growth.
  • Net debt over EBITDA of 1.8x is the lowest ever for Q2, indicating a strong financial position.
  • The divestment of the Nutisal brand is part of a strategic move to streamline the brand and product portfolio, supporting long-term goals.
  • Cloetta AB (CLOEF) continues to see stable underlying volumes despite taking significant pricing actions.

Negative Points

  • Cocoa prices continue to rise, posing a challenge for input costs and potentially compressing margins.
  • The overall environment remains more stable than last year, but some costs, such as packaging, are still increasing.
  • The company faces tougher comparators from prior periods, which already included significant pricing to offset higher input costs.
  • There is a lag between when costs increase and when new pricing comes into effect, potentially impacting short-term profitability.
  • Despite strong results, the company acknowledges that it is premature to state that they have sustainably reached their mid-term target for the pick & mix segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the higher input costs for cocoa and its impact?
A: Cocoa prices have increased significantly, up 60-80% versus Q1. This rise impacts our costs, and while we continue to adjust our pricing strategy to offset these costs, there is a lag before new pricing takes effect. This lag, combined with the increased costs, compresses our margins. Cocoa is a significant component of our costs, and its price fluctuations will impact our overall profitability.

Q: Are there any further one-off costs related to the Nutisal divestment?
A: No, all costs related to the Nutisal divestment have been accounted for. There will be no additional negative financial impacts from this divestment.

Q: Have all the price negotiations with customers been successful?
A: Yes, although it has been challenging. We understand the inflationary pressures on consumers and our retail partners. We maintain a transparent approach, pricing based on publicly available market data. While difficult, this strategy has allowed us to achieve fair pricing for our products.

Q: What do you mean by investments in core brands?
A: Core brands are those in our core markets that either hold or have the potential to reach a top three value position in their categories. We continuously monitor their performance to ensure they meet these criteria.

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of the favorable market mix and margin enhancement initiatives in the pick & mix segment?
A: The pick & mix segment saw a 3.4% growth, driven by favorable market mix and margin enhancement initiatives. Despite the Easter shift, we achieved a margin in line with our mid-term target of 5-7%. This improvement is due to pricing adjustments, merchandising efficiencies, and strategic assortment management.

Q: How has the divestment of Nutisal affected your financials?
A: The divestment of Nutisal, completed in early June, is reflected in our Q2 results with two months of sales included. This move is part of our strategy to streamline our brand portfolio and support our long-term goal of an adjusted EBIT margin of at least 14%.

Q: What are the key drivers behind the strong Q2 profitability?
A: Our strong Q2 profitability, with an EBIT margin back to double digits, is driven by stable volumes, favorable pricing, and cost management. The full effect of Q1 pricing adjustments and improved pick & mix margins also contributed significantly.

Q: How are you managing the increased input costs, especially for cocoa?
A: We continue to manage increased input costs through strategic pricing adjustments. While some costs, like cocoa, are still rising, we are committed to maintaining our pricing strategy to offset these increases. However, this will have a compression effect on our margins.

Q: What is the status of your greenfield facility project in the Netherlands?
A: The greenfield facility project is progressing as planned. We closed the first plant in Rosenthal ahead of schedule and received strong political support from the Rosenthal City Council. This facility will create capacity for growth, reduce costs, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Q: Can you provide an update on your sustainability initiatives?
A: Our sustainability initiatives focus on reducing CO2 emissions, with a target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030. We have already achieved a 10% reduction compared to 2019. Additionally, we are aligning our reporting with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive requirements a year ahead of the deadline.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.