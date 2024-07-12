Release Date: July 12, 2024

Positive Points

Addtech AB (STU:AZZ2, Financial) reported a solid net sales growth of 7%, with 2% organic growth.

EBITDA increased by 19% in the quarter, achieving a satisfying margin of 15.3%.

The company continued to strengthen its profitability and improve its product mix.

Cash flow remained at very good levels, with profitable working capital surpassing a new record level of 70%.

Addtech AB (STU:AZZ2) maintained a high pace of acquisitions, adding SEK860 million in turnover with good profitability.

Negative Points

Customer activity showed variations between and within segments, indicating some instability.

The MedTech segment experienced a slight drop due to softer demand and tough year-on-year comparisons.

Data, telecom, and building installation sectors remained weak, affecting overall performance.

The market for new projects in the construction sector is still on hold due to high interest rates and weak construction markets.

Some hesitation in CapEx related investment decisions due to the uncertain economic situation.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Are there any Easter effects or other extraordinary dynamics that influenced the organic growth in Q1?

A: There might be some Easter effect spillover from the weaker fourth quarter. Additionally, strong deliveries in process technology, particularly to a couple of customers in the pharma sector, provided a boost. However, this should not be extrapolated for future quarters. - Niklas Stenberg, CEO

Q: On acquiring more profitable companies, do you see any multiple differences compared to lower-margin companies?

A: No, the multiples remain pretty much the same. This is due to our relationship-based acquisition process and the fact that we are still acquiring relatively small companies. - Niklas Stenberg, CEO

Q: How much of the positive impact in electrification comes from a better market versus customers returning to normal investment levels?

A: It's a combination of both factors, but it's difficult to quantify precisely. - Niklas Stenberg, CEO

Q: Can you provide more color on the strong sales towards data halls in the energy segment?

A: Data halls represent roughly 2-3% of our total sales. The largest part of our energy segment is still transmission and distribution. - Niklas Stenberg, CEO

Q: On process technology, excluding the large deliveries, would you say the underlying market is flattish?

A: Yes, excluding the large deliveries, the underlying market is relatively flattish. We see a solid situation overall with good order books, but demand is kind of flattish with variations. - Niklas Stenberg, CEO

Q: Can you provide more details on the one-off projects in process technology?

A: One project was related to the pharma sector with strong deliveries from previous orders, and another was related to an insurance situation for a customer in a different sector. We see structural growth in biotech and pharma, but the strong deliveries this quarter were more exceptional. - Niklas Stenberg, CEO

Q: How much of the year-over-year EBITDA growth was related to acquisitions versus organic growth?

A: It's roughly a 50-50 split between acquisitions and organic growth. - Niklas Stenberg, CEO

Q: Why are receivables up despite reducing inventories?

A: Receivables are up due to strong invoicing at the beginning of the quarter. The difference compared to last year is due to different invoicing patterns. - Malin Enarson, CFO

Q: Have the recently acquired companies had very high margins?

A: Yes, the acquisitions have contributed strong margins, but it's broad-based across multiple acquisitions rather than driven by one or two companies. - Niklas Stenberg, CEO

Q: Is the pricing power still a notable portion of the growth?

A: The growth is more volume-driven now. The pricing power is more about maintaining current pricing levels rather than significant price increases. - Niklas Stenberg, CEO and Malin Enarson, CFO

Q: What drives the growth in the "other" segment?

A: The main driver in the "other" segment is the defense sector, which accounts for around 3% of our total sales. - Niklas Stenberg, CEO

