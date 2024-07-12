Granges AB (STU:9GR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Operating Profit Amid Market Challenges

Granges AB (STU:9GR) reports a 5% increase in adjusted operating profit and a 9% growth in sales volume for Q2 2024.

Summary
  • Sales Volume: 9% year-on-year growth to 131,000 tons.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit: SEK471 million, a 5% increase from SEK450 million last year.
  • Net Sales: SEK6.1 billion, a 2% increase.
  • EBIT per Ton: SEK6,300, a decrease from SEK3,700 last year.
  • Profit for the Period: SEK314 million, fairly flat year-on-year.
  • Earnings per Share: SEK2.94.
  • Return on Capital Employed: 11.9%, up 1.7 percentage points year-on-year.
  • Financial Net Debt: SEK3 billion, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.3 times.
  • Adjusted Cash Flow Before Financing: Positive SEK399 million.
  • Investment: SEK262 million, primarily in battery cathode foil production and recycling centers.
  • Dividend Distribution: SEK159 million, with a second payment of the same amount in November.
  • Granges Americas Sales Volume Growth: 7% year-on-year.
  • Granges Americas Operating Profit: SEK325 million, a new record.
  • Granges Eurasia Sales Volume Growth: 7% year-on-year.
  • Granges Eurasia Operating Profit: SEK176 million, adjusted for one-off effects.
Release Date: July 12, 2024

Positive Points

  • Achieved an all-time high quarterly adjusted operating profit of SEK471 million, a 5% increase year-on-year.
  • Sales volume grew by 9% year-on-year, reaching 131,000 tons.
  • Continued successful decarbonization efforts, with recycled aluminum now approaching 50% of input material.
  • Strong performance in specialty packaging and other niche markets, contributing significantly to new business gains.
  • Record sustainability performance, with a 30% reduction in carbon emissions intensity compared to 2017.

Negative Points

  • Muted demand in core segments like automotive and HVAC, leading to subdued market growth.
  • Continued price pressure and wage inflation impacting profitability, despite productivity improvements.
  • Lower average fabrication prices affecting net sales growth, which increased only by 2% compared to a 9% increase in sales volume.
  • Increased depreciation costs by SEK6 million due to completed expansion projects.
  • Negative impact from changes in foreign exchange rates, amounting to SEK15 million.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the expected utilization rate for the Shandong partnership in 2025 and 2026?
A: We haven't closed the deal yet, but we see it as a 150,000-ton capacity opportunity. We expect the business to be profitable in 2025, offsetting the dilution of the minority share, and contributing positively to EPS.

Q: Why has the Shandong factory been idle if the Chinese auto market is strong?
A: The competitive situation in China is tough, with many plants operating at low utilization. We believe our team will manage the factory better, generating growth and profitability.

Q: Do you expect fabrication price pressure to continue in the second half of the year?
A: We don't forecast SOP pricing due to its complexity. However, any further price pressure will be offset by productivity improvements.

Q: Are there any delays in the planned expansions to be commissioned at the end of this year?
A: No significant delays. We remain on track with the timelines previously communicated.

Q: Can you provide more details on the growth in the automotive segment in Asia?
A: Growth in the automotive segment in Asia was between 5% and 10% year-over-year in Q2.

Q: What is the potential for further profitability improvement in Granges Americas?
A: There is still potential to run more volume through our American operations. However, maintaining a 20% return on capital employed is already a high achievement in our industry.

Q: Can you elaborate on the new business gains in specialty packaging and other niches?
A: We have extended our scope and capabilities, particularly in higher gauges in Granges Americas and specialty packaging in Europe. This has contributed to our growth.

Q: What is the current demand from HVAC customers in Granges Americas?
A: The demand continues to be more or less as planned, with the production season ongoing. Hot weather in the US is good for HVAC sales, which bodes well for demand.

Q: How confident are you in the quality of the Shandong facility and your ability to ramp it up?
A: The technical quality of the asset is very high. The challenge lies in building up the quality of the organization, processes, and customer relationships, which will take time.

Q: Do you expect the new business gain momentum to continue improving in the third quarter?
A: We expect the market and growth to be similar to the second quarter, with new business gains contributing to this stability.

