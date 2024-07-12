Cogeco Communications Inc (CGEAF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Canadian Growth Amid US Challenges

Revenue and EBITDA growth in Canada offset by subscriber losses and restructuring costs in the US.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased by 0.9% in constant currency.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 3.9% in constant currency.
  • Canadian Telecommunications Revenue: Increased by 2.2%.
  • Canadian Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 2.9%.
  • US Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 3.9% in constant currency.
  • Free Cash Flow: Declined by 16.3% in constant currency.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio: 3.4 times.
  • Dividend: $0.854 per share declared.
  • Homes Passed: Added close to 12,000 new homes in Q3, totaling 239,000 since fiscal 2022.
  • Internet Subscriber Growth: Increased by close to 6,000 customers in Canada.
  • US Internet Subscriber Losses: 7,900 in Q3, including 3,300 ACP subscriber losses.
  • Capital Intensity: 22.4%, down from 22.9% last year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Cogeco Communications Inc (CGEAF, Financial) reported a 2.9% year-on-year growth in EBITDA for its Canadian telecommunications business, driven by strong cost discipline and subscriber growth.
  • The company successfully launched its first AI chatbot, Charlie, in the US, which has handled tens of thousands of customer interactions with high efficiency.
  • Cogeco Communications Inc (CGEAF) expanded its fiber-to-the-home network, adding close to 12,000 new homes passed in the quarter, contributing to an 8% organic growth in its network since fiscal 2022.
  • The company's US MVNO wireless service has launched in the majority of its US footprint, with plans for a commercial launch in Canada, aiming to bundle wireless services with wireline products for incremental sales and higher customer retention.
  • Cogeco Media reported year-over-year growth in revenue, driven by a rebound in radio advertising sales and contributions from digital advertising solutions.

Negative Points

  • Cogeco Communications Inc (CGEAF) experienced a decline in diluted earnings per share by 22.7% due to restructuring costs related to its new organizational structure.
  • The discontinuation of the US Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) led to a loss of 3,300 Internet subscribers in the quarter, impacting the company's subscriber figures.
  • The company reported a 16.3% decline in free cash flow in constant currency, largely due to restructuring costs recorded in the quarter.
  • Cogeco Communications Inc (CGEAF) faced challenges in its Ohio market, with continued Internet subscriber losses, although there was some improvement excluding ACP impacts.
  • The company's capital intensity was 22.4%, slightly lower than the previous year, but still indicating significant investment requirements, particularly for network expansion projects.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Cogeco Communications Inc (CGEAF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you provide more details on the restructuring charges and when we should start seeing the benefits on margins?
A: The restructuring charges are primarily severance-related and are aimed at providing operating leverage to reinvest in growth areas like marketing and digital. The benefits will be seen over time as we reinvest in these areas. (Patrice Ouimet, CFO)

Q: What are the prospects for EBITDA growth in the US, considering recent improvements?
A: We had a good quarter and expect similar performance in Q4. The transformation plan will provide benefits both on revenue and cost in the future. (Patrice Ouimet, CFO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the broadband growth in Canada and what to expect in Q4?
A: The broadband growth engine in Canada is robust, driven by diversified factors like the Cogeco and oxyfuel brands and rural network expansion. We are having a decent move season so far in Q4. (Frederic Perron, President, Cogeco Connexion)

Q: What is the impact of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) discontinuation on US subscriber numbers and revenue?
A: The impact will be seen again in Q4 but will ease off afterward. The ACP's discontinuation has a minimal impact on revenue and EBITDA. (Frederic Perron, President, Cogeco Connexion)

Q: How do you see the new North American operating model impacting cost synergies and performance?
A: The new model aims to create larger centers of expertise in key areas like marketing and digital, which will ensure competitiveness and accelerate performance. Cost savings will be reinvested in growth areas. (Frederic Perron, President, Cogeco Connexion)

Q: What should we expect in terms of CapEx and homes passed in the coming quarters?
A: CapEx will be higher in Q4, primarily due to Ontario builds. Homes passed will increase in the next fiscal year as the current projects are completed. (Patrice Ouimet, CFO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the US MVNO wireless service and its impact on margins and ARPU?
A: The wireless service is in its early stages and will not be a significant revenue contributor next year. The business case focuses on increasing customer retention and attracting new customers. (Patrice Ouimet, CFO)

Q: What are the expectations for free cash flow and EBITDA for the full year?
A: We expect free cash flow to be down year-over-year due to higher CapEx in Q4, but overall, it should trend well within our guidance range. EBITDA is expected to have some upside versus being exactly zero for the full year. (Patrice Ouimet, CFO)

Q: How do you plan to balance investments in growth areas with maintaining margins?
A: We aim to balance investments in growth areas like digital marketing and analytics with maintaining our strong margins. The goal is to bring ourselves back to parity with competitors while ensuring disciplined investments. (Frederic Perron, President, Cogeco Connexion)

Q: What is the expected timeline for returning to positive broadband growth in the US?
A: We aim to return to positive broadband growth in Ohio in the medium term. The impact of ACP will ease off, and we are working to balance subscriber growth with value creation. (Frederic Perron, President, Cogeco Connexion)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.