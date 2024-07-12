Q2 2024 FormPipe Software AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Welcome to this live week FormPipe. We will have a presentation with CEO, Magnus Svenningson and CFO, Joakim Alfredson. And then I will host a Q&A session. And you can already now send your questions to us below the screen, but now it's time for the presentation. Magnus, you're welcome.



Magnus Svenningson - FormPipe Software AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much, Fredrik. It's a pleasure to be here, this sunny day in Stockholm. So I will elaborate a little bit on a high level on our numbers, also dive into some business we have done recently, and then Joakim will talk more about our numbers, and then I'll talk a little bit about our pursue potential program.



So first of all, we have our net sales that comes in a little bit weaker compared to last period. And this is related to the Landbrugsstyrelsen contract, which we announced almost a year ago that this would have an impact on our numbers. This is -- I still think we are doing a good top-line job and especially looking at the recurring revenues. Because if we look at