Jul 12, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Josefin Ceder - Fortnox AB - Communication Specialist
Good morning and welcome to the Fortnox Investor Forum. My name is Josefin Ceder, and I will be your host. And today, I will also act as your moderator once again. Our guest in the studio is, of course, our very own CEO, Tommy Eklund.
This stream will be about an hour long. The first part is dedicated to the presentation of the quarterly reports, which will be presented by our very own Tommy. And then this will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Today, we're also introducing something new; we're introducing phone calls to the stream. (Event Instructions)
Here is Tommy Eklund for the presentation of quarter two.
Tommy Eklund - Fortnox AB - Group Chief Executive Officer
Hi, everyone, and thank you, Josefin. Yes. So as we normally do, we keep my presentation kind of short, and then we're focusing on Q&A. But anyway, just to give you some info regarding the numbers -- let's dig into the results.
Yes, our head KPIs is number of customers and ARPC, as you may
Q2 2024 Fortnox AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 12, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...