Jul 12, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Anna-carin Grandin - Coor Service Management Holding AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you and welcome all. And thank you for listening to Coor's Q2 report. Before presenting the report, I will give a short introduction of Coor's, for those of you who do not yet know Coor.



We are the leading facility management provider in the Nordics and offer our customers a broad range of services. We future-proof our company by drive and steer Coor from a triple bottom line perspective, meaning that we are taking a business, social, and environmental responsibility. And from a business perspective, we have a clear ambition to have a stable and solid financial development with high customer satisfaction.



And from a social perspective, we have a clear ambition to attract the best talents in the market as well as support and develop our employees. And I'm very proud of leading a company where diversity and inclusion makes a difference. Where we believe diversity creates an even more successful company. And we have a clear ambition to improve the environment. Our