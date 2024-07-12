Coor Service Management Holding AB (LTS:0R8Q) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Contract Retentions Amidst Organic Growth Challenges

Despite negative organic growth, Coor Service Management Holding AB (LTS:0R8Q) secures significant contract extensions and maintains a stable EBITDA margin.

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: SEK12.6 billion for the full year.
  • Q2 Net Sales: Close to SEK3.2 billion.
  • Organic Growth: Negative 1% for Q2; 3% for the full year.
  • Acquired Growth: 1% for Q2; 3% for the full year.
  • EBITDA Margin: 5.1% for Q2; 4.9% for the full year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: SEK161 million for Q2; SEK613 million for the full year.
  • Net Income: SEK60 million for Q2; SEK271 million adjusted net income for the full year.
  • Cash Conversion: 92% for Q2 LTM period.
  • Leverage: 2.7 for Q2 LTM period.
  • Retention Rate: 94% year-to-date.
  • Contract Prolongations: SEK1.4 billion secured in the first half of the year.
  • New Contracts: SEK300 million in annual volume awarded in the first six months.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Coor Service Management Holding AB (LTS:0R8Q, Financial) successfully prolonged several key contracts, including a large IFM contract with the Danish Police valued at SEK900 million.
  • The company secured contract extensions worth around SEK1.4 billion in the first half of the year, achieving a strong year-to-date retention rate of 94%.
  • Coor launched the Carbon Insights tool, which provides customers with climate data and helps them make climate impact assessments.
  • The integration of the acquired Swedish cleaning company, Skaraborgs Stä, was successfully concluded, adding value as expected.
  • The company reported a stable EBITDA margin of 5.1% for Q2, in line with the previous year, and maintained a solid cash conversion rate of 92%.

Negative Points

  • Organic growth for the quarter was negative 1%, with newly started contracts only partially compensating for ended contracts.
  • The EBITDA margin of 5.1% is still below the company's target of around 5.5%.
  • The restructuring program is taking longer than expected to realize financial effects, although it is still anticipated to meet targets by the end of the year.
  • Organic growth in Sweden was negative 3% due to the negative effects of ended contracts, including a significant contract with Ericsson.
  • Denmark experienced negative organic growth of 4% due to ended mid-sized public contracts and lower variable volumes in the public sector.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the restructuring program and the delay in realizing financial effects?
A: Anna-carin Grandin, CEO: The restructuring involves harmonizing processes and tools across the company, particularly in HR and cleaning services. While it is taking longer than expected, we are confident that the efficiencies and quality improvements will be realized by the end of the year.

Q: Is there a common reason for the contracts that have ended this year?
A: Anna-carin Grandin, CEO: No, the pattern remains consistent with previous years. Our customer portfolio is diversified across different industrial segments and geographies.

Q: Have you noticed a trend in customers wanting to reduce their IFM spend due to the work-from-home trend?
A: Anna-carin Grandin, CEO: No, most customers are actually looking to attract employees back to the office, which may require increased facility management spending.

Q: Do you think the worst downside risk from your contract portfolio is over, given the solid variable volumes?
A: Andreas Engdahl, CFO: Yes, we believe it is fair to assume that we are past the worst downside risk, as we do not see any significant decline in variable volumes.

Q: Why are variable volumes in the public sector in Denmark slightly lower?
A: Andreas Engdahl, CFO: The slight decline is primarily due to smaller extra assignments and catering in the food and beverage part, but it is not a major trend.

Q: Are corporates now more focused on finding new efficiencies and signing bigger contracts?
A: Anna-carin Grandin, CEO: Yes, we believe that corporates are now more focused on finding efficiencies and are ready to sign bigger contracts, as evidenced by our high retention rate and new contract wins.

Q: Can you elaborate on the financial net increase this quarter and provide guidance for the future?
A: Andreas Engdahl, CFO: The increase is driven by higher interest rates and slightly higher debt. However, Q2 is likely the high point for debt due to dividend payments, and we expect a slight decrease in financial net going forward.

Q: Should we expect a headwind in Q3 due to the earlier-than-usual variable volumes in Norway's oil and gas sector?
A: Andreas Engdahl, CFO: We expect normal levels in Q3, so there should not be a significant headwind.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.