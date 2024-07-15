BlackRock Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses

BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2024 Diluted EPS of $9.99, or $10.36 as Adjusted

50 minutes ago
  • Revenue: $4.805 billion, up 8% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $4.848 billion.
  • Net Income: $1.495 billion, reflecting a 9% increase year-over-year.
  • Diluted EPS: $9.99, representing a 10% increase year-over-year.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): $10.6 trillion, up $1.2 trillion year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: $1.8 billion, up 11% year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchases: $500 million in the current quarter.
  • Total Net Inflows: $82 billion for the quarter, contributing to $139 billion in the first half of 2024.
On July 15, 2024, BlackRock Inc (BLK, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported a diluted EPS of $9.99, or $10.36 as adjusted, against the analyst estimate of $9.57. Revenue for the quarter stood at $4,805 million, slightly below the estimated $4,848.99 million.

Company Overview

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $10.473 trillion in assets under management (AUM) at the end of March 2024. Its product mix is diverse, with 54% of managed assets in equity strategies, 27% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 7% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two-thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and globally. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one-third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

Performance and Challenges

BlackRock Inc (BLK, Financial) reported $82 billion in quarterly total net inflows, reflecting positive contributions across various product types. The company's AUM increased to $10.6 trillion, up $1.2 trillion year-over-year, driven by consistent organic growth and positive market movements. Revenue increased by 8% year-over-year, primarily due to the positive impact of markets on average AUM, organic base fee growth, and higher performance fees and technology services revenue. Operating income saw an 11% increase year-over-year (12% as adjusted), and diluted EPS grew by 10% year-over-year (12% as adjusted).

Financial Achievements

BlackRock's financial achievements are significant in the asset management industry. The company generated nearly $140 billion of total net inflows in the first half of 2024, including $82 billion in the second quarter. This resulted in 3% organic base fee growth. The growth was driven by private markets, retail active fixed income, and surging flows into ETFs, which had their best start to a year on record. The company also repurchased $500 million of shares in the current quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenue $4,805 million $4,463 million 8%
Operating Income $1,800 million $1,615 million 11%
Net Income $1,495 million $1,366 million 9%
Diluted EPS $9.99 $9.06 10%

Commentary

Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO, stated, "BlackRock is executing on the broadest opportunity set we've seen in years, including in private markets, Aladdin, and whole portfolio solutions across both ETFs and active. At the same time, we are opening up meaningful new growth markets for our clients and shareholders with our planned acquisitions of Global Infrastructure Partners and Preqin."

Analysis

BlackRock Inc (BLK, Financial) continues to demonstrate strong financial performance, driven by its diversified product mix and robust inflows across various asset classes. The company's strategic acquisitions and focus on technology and private markets are expected to further enhance its growth prospects. However, challenges such as market volatility and regulatory changes could pose risks to its future performance. Overall, BlackRock's solid financial results and strategic initiatives position it well for continued success in the asset management industry.

