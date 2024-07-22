Why Investors Are Eyeing Pool Corp (POOL): The Key Drivers of Market Outperformance and Growth Potential

Exploring the Robust Financial Metrics and Strategic Advantages of Pool Corp

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago

Pool Corp (POOL, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising market position. With a current share price of $333.93 and a daily gain of 1.68%, despite a three-month decline of 10.57%, Pool Corp stands out as a potentially lucrative investment. The GF Score of 94 out of 100 underscores its high potential for market outperformance in the near future.

1812864874343198720.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These components are weighted differently to calculate a comprehensive score that predicts long-term performance. Pool Corp excels with a GF Score of 94, indicating a strong potential for superior returns. Here's a breakdown of its component scores:

Understanding Pool Corp's Business

Pool Corp, with a market cap of $12.8 billion and annual sales of $5.46 billion, is the leading distributor of swimming pool supplies and related products. Operating with a 13.01% margin, the company serves approximately 120,000 customers worldwide, offering both national-brand and private-label products. These range from essential maintenance items like chemicals and replacement parts to major pool equipment such as cleaners, filters, and lighting solutions. Pool Corp's diverse customer base includes builders, remodelers, independent retail stores, and service companies.

1812864965770637312.png

Financial Strength and Profitability

Pool Corp's financial robustness is evident in its Interest Coverage ratio of 12.67 and an Altman Z-Score of 5.79, indicating low risk of financial distress. The company's strategic debt management is reflected in its 0.24 Debt-to-Revenue ratio. Furthermore, Pool Corp has demonstrated impressive profitability, with a significant increase in its Operating Margin over the past five years, reaching 13.47% in 2023.

Growth Trajectory

Pool Corp's commitment to growth is highlighted by its 13.8% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate, outperforming 63.89% of its industry peers. The company's EBITDA has also seen a robust increase, with a three-year growth rate of 18.7%. This sustained growth underscores Pool Corp's effective expansion strategies and operational efficiency.

1812865048545226752.png

Conclusion

Considering Pool Corp's strong financial metrics, profitability, and growth, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen. Pool Corp's strategic market positioning and robust financial health make it a compelling choice for value investors seeking growth and stability.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.