Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings: Solid Performance Amid Muted Investor Response

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Goldman Sachs (GS +1%) saw a muted reaction to its strong Q2 earnings, despite a 9% increase in its quarterly dividend. Shares have risen roughly 24% since last quarter, putting Q2 results under intense scrutiny. The slimmer earnings beat compared to Q1, slower revenue growth in several divisions, and economic uncertainties kept investors cautious.

  • Q2 results were still impressive, with double-digit growth in its primary divisions: Global Banking & Markets (GBM) and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The sale of its consumer business, GreenSky, in March supported a 16.8% year-over-year revenue increase to $12.73 billion, slightly up from Q1's 16.1%. Adjusted EPS surged 180% year-over-year to $8.62.
  • GBM grew by 14% year-over-year to $8.18 billion, although sequential revenue fell by 16% due to a moderate decline in investment banking fees and equities revenue. CEO David Solomon is optimistic about a recovery in M&A, which could boost GBM revenues.
  • AWM outpaced GBM with a 27% year-over-year revenue increase and a 2% sequential rise. Equity investments, especially in real estate, showed substantial gains compared to net losses in Q2 2023. AWM also benefited from higher average assets under supervision, lifting management and other fees.
  • Goldman Sachs does not typically issue formal guidance, so CEO David Solomon's comments on the operating environment are significant. He noted ongoing geopolitical instability and persistent inflation but remained optimistic about the U.S. economy, predicting a soft landing as economic growth improves. Solomon also highlighted AI's potential to drive considerable financing needs, boosting demand for GS's services.

The main takeaway is that Goldman Sachs' Q2 results continued last quarter's positive momentum, albeit at a slower pace. Given the impressive rally in GS shares over the past three months, today's muted reaction is not surprising. With the sale of GreenSky, GS can focus on its core strengths, reducing its exposure to the consumer banking sector, which faced challenges in Q2. This positions GS to maintain robust revenue growth despite near-term uncertainties.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.