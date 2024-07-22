Pilgrims Pride and Wabash National Look Good on This Ratio

A closer look at the price-sales ratio

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Investing in a company that has robust revenues and skimpy profits can sometimes pay off.
Article's Main Image

Want to invest in a company that is better at generating sales than profits?

On the surface, that sounds like a remarkably bad idea. But investing in a company that has robust revenues and skimpy profits can sometimes pay off. New management, new products, or plain old cost cutting may revivify a sleepy corporation.

The tool I use to identify such companies is the price-sales ratio. Take the stock price, divide it by the company's sales per share (also called revenue per share) and you have the ratio.

Anything below 1 is a low ratio and worth investigating. Such companies can often be turnaround candidates. They may already have a big customer base, and just need to serve it more effectively.

Here are five stocks that appear attractive by this gauge.

Pilgrims Pride

Consumers are feeling stretched right now, with higher prices for food, gasoline and insurance denting their pocketbooks. Some are trading down to cheaper kinds of food. As part of that, I think people may be eating less beef and more chicken in the coming year.

This might benefit chicken producers such as Pilgrims Pride Corp. (PPC, Financial). It is the second-largest chicken producer in the U.S. Tyson Foods (TSN, Financial) is first. Both sell for modest price-sales ratios, but I prefer Pilgrims Pride because it is a purer play in chicken, while Tyson also produces beef and pork.

Pilgrims Pride stock, which has advanced 37% this year, sells for 0.5 times revenue.

Wabash National

Based in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National Corp. (WNC, Financial) makes truck trailers, including refrigerated ones and tankers. Over the past 10 years, it has increased revenue by an average of 7% a year. Profits have been spotty, with 12 gains and three losses over the past 15 years.

Lately, though, Wabash National has been showing strong and improving profitability. Its return on stockholders' equity in the past four quarters has been 39%. I consider over 15% good and over 20% excellent.

Bunge

Bunge Global SA (BG, Financial), based in Chesterfield, Missouri, is an agribusiness and food company. It mills grain, produces vegetable oil and flour, makes animal feed and has a variety of other operations. It has earned a profit in 14 of the past 15 years.

The stock, up about 9% this year, sells for about 0.30 times revenue. It operates on thin profit margins – about 4.70% before tax and 3.20% after tax.

Is there glamor here? None. Is there value? I think so, especially since the stock is selling for only 9 times earnings. (Its normal multiple is about 15.)

Reinsurance Group

Hurricanes, floods and earthquakes are the bane of insurance companies and reinsurance companies. Reinsurance companies are in essence the insurers for insurers. They step in when claims go above a certain threshold.

Profits for reinsurers are often spotty. But Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA, Financial) has shown a profit in each of the past 30 years, indicating that it prices its reinsurance policies well enough to cover the risks.

The stock is up about 30% this year, but still goes for 0.70 times revenue.

PC Connection

The popularity of smart phones has reduced demand for personal computers. Last year about 242 million PCs were shipped worldwide, down almost 15% from the year before, according to Statista.com.

PC Connection Inc. (CNXN, Financial), which sells computers to businesses, government agencies, universities and consumers, felt the impact. Its sales were down about 10% last year, though it managed to eke out a 1% gain in profits.

The stock, down about 4% this year, sells for 0.62 times revenue. What I like best about this company is its balance sheet. Its debt is only 1% of corporate net worth.

The record

This is the 22nd column I've written on stocks with low price-sales ratios, beginning in 1998. The average return on the previous 21 columns was 29.90%, compared with 10.30% for the Standard & Poor's 500 Total Return Index.

I don't expect to beat the index by almost 20 points with any consistency. My track record in this series owes chiefly to great results on recommendations made in 2000, 2002 and 2012.

My picks in this series have been profitable 18 times out of 21, and beat the benchmark 12 times.

Bear in mind that my column results are hypothetical and shouldn't be confused with results I obtain for clients. Also, past performance doesn't predict the future.

What about my picks a year ago? Don't ask. They advanced only 9.70%, while the index marched up 26%. Losses on Lear Corp. (LEA, Financial) and CVS Health Corp. (CVS, Financial) dragged down the return. The only big success was Phillips 66 (PSX, Financial), which climbed 44.7%.

John Dorfman is chairman of Dorfman Value Investments LLC in Boston, Massachusetts, and a syndicated columnist. His firm or clients may own or trade securities discussed in this column. He can be reached at [email protected].

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.