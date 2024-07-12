Q2 2024 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, and thank you for joining the Wells Fargo second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to John Campbell, Director of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin the conference.



John Campbell - Wells Fargo & Co - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call today where our CEO, Charlie Scharf; and our CFO, Mike Santomassimo, will discuss second quarter results and answer your questions. This call is being recorded.



Before we get started, I would like to remind you that our second quarter earnings materials, including the release, financial supplement, and presentation deck are available on our website at wellsfargo.com. I'd also like to caution you that we may make forward-looking statements during today's call that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in our SEC filings, including the Form 8-K filed today