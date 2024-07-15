Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Grows

Strong Loan and Deposit Growth Amid Market Expansion

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $52.1 million, a 4.2% increase from the previous quarter but a 2.5% decrease year-over-year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.95, a 3.7% increase from the previous quarter but a 3.1% decrease year-over-year.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $105.9 million, up from $102.5 million in the previous quarter and $101.3 million year-over-year.
  • Total Assets: $16.05 billion, a 2.1% increase from the previous quarter and a 6.5% increase year-over-year.
  • Total Deposits: $13.26 billion, a 4.0% increase from the previous quarter and a 7.9% increase year-over-year.
  • Net Interest Margin: Improved to 2.79% from 2.66% in the previous quarter but down from 2.93% year-over-year.
  • Non-Interest Income: Increased by 3.6% year-over-year to $8.9 million, driven by higher mortgage banking revenue.
Article's Main Image

On July 15, 2024, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Servisfirst Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking services including commercial, consumer, and other loans, deposits, electronic banking, treasury and cash management services, and correspondent banking services.

Performance Overview

Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS, Financial) reported net income of $52.1 million for Q2 2024, a 4.2% increase from $50.0 million in Q1 2024 but a 2.5% decrease from $53.5 million in Q2 2023. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 2024 was $0.95, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.91. The company also reported a net interest income of $105.9 million, up from $102.5 million in Q1 2024 and $101.3 million in Q2 2023.

1812948040596746240.png

Key Financial Metrics

Here are some key financial metrics from the earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $52.1 million $50.0 million $53.5 million
Diluted EPS $0.95 $0.92 $0.98
Net Interest Income $105.9 million $102.5 million $101.3 million
Net Interest Margin 2.79% 2.66% 2.93%
Total Assets $16.05 billion $15.72 billion $15.07 billion
Total Deposits $13.26 billion $12.75 billion $12.29 billion

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS, Financial) demonstrated strong loan and deposit growth, with total loans increasing by 3.8% from Q1 2024 and 6.3% from Q2 2023. Total deposits grew by 4.0% from Q1 2024 and 7.9% from Q2 2023. The net interest margin improved to 2.79% in Q2 2024 from 2.66% in Q1 2024, reflecting better margin progression and momentum.

Tom Broughton, Chairman, President, and CEO, said, “We were pleased to add a strong banking team and enter the Auburn-Opelika, Alabama market during the quarter, and believe it should become one of our top community banking markets. Loan and deposit growth were strong throughout our footprint with the addition of new bankers and serving new and expanded customer relationships.”

However, the company faced challenges with non-performing assets, which increased to 0.23% of total assets in Q2 2024 from 0.22% in Q1 2024 and 0.16% in Q2 2023. This increase was attributed to a single relationship that moved to non-accrual status during Q1 2024. Despite this, the loan was well-collateralized and closely monitored.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $105.9 million, up from $102.5 million in Q1 2024 and $101.3 million in Q2 2023. Non-interest income increased by 3.6% year-over-year to $8.9 million, driven by higher service charges on deposit accounts and mortgage banking revenue. Non-interest expense rose by 11.3% year-over-year to $42.8 million, primarily due to increased salaries and benefits.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total assets reached $16.05 billion, a 2.1% increase from Q1 2024 and a 6.5% increase from Q2 2023. Total deposits grew to $13.26 billion, reflecting strong customer relationships and market expansion. The company's stockholders' equity increased by 2.3% from Q1 2024 and 10.8% from Q2 2023, reaching $1.51 billion.

Conclusion

Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS, Financial) delivered a solid performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates for EPS and demonstrating strong loan and deposit growth. Despite challenges with non-performing assets, the company's financial health remains robust, supported by improved net interest margins and strategic market expansion.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.