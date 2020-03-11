Mar 11, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Nicholas J. Anderson - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome. I'd also like to extend a warm welcome to those of you who are joining us remotely. I'm Nicholas Anderson, Group Chief Executive, and I'm joined here today by our CFO, Kevin Boyd.



We have also announced this morning that Kevin has informed the Board of his desire to retire from the group and from executive career before the end of 2020, following an orderly handover of his duties to his successor. On a more personal note, I would like to again thank Kevin for his dedication, professionalism and unwavering support over the last 4 years in which we have transformed Spirax-Sarco into the successful FTSE 100 company that we are today. Thank you, Kevin.



Regarding today's presentation, I will start by sharing the highlights of 2019 and then Kevin will take you through our