Aug 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



I would now like to hand over to Nicholas Anderson, Group Chief Executive, to begin today's conference.



Nicholas J. Anderson - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Thank you, Molly. Good morning. And welcome to all those who are joining us on this call and on the webcast. I'm Nicholas Anderson, Group Chief Executive. And I'm joined here by our CFO, Kevin Boyd, who, as previously announced, will retire at the end of September after 4.5 years on our team.



Kevin has been a fantastic teammate for me and an outstanding contributor on our positive transformational journey. While saddened to see him go, I fully understand and respect the personal nature of his decision and I'm very happy for him.



Also with us here today is Nimesh Patel, Kevin's successor, who joined us 2 weeks ago. We're all excited to