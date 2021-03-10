Mar 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Nicholas J. Anderson - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2020 results announcement call. I'm Nicholas Anderson, Group Chief Executive, and I'm joined here today by our CFO, Nimesh Patel. Regarding today's presentation, I will start by sharing the 2020 highlights, and then Nimesh will take you through our financial performance. Later, I will return to cover the operations in 2020 and our outlook for 2021. To finalize, we'll be happy to take questions from the analysts on the call.



Moving to Slide 2, the outstanding efforts and contributions of all our employees worldwide were of pivotal importance to continue serving our