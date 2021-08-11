Aug 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



I will now hand you over to your host, Nicholas Anderson, Group Chief Executive, to begin today's call.



Nicholas J. Anderson - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2021 half year results announcement call. I'm Nicholas Anderson, Group Chief Executive, and I'm joined here today by our CFO, Nimesh Patel. Regarding today's presentation, I will start by sharing the highlights of the first half and then Nimesh will take you through our financial performance. Later, I will return to cover the operations and outlook for the full year 2021. To finalize, we'd be happy to take questions from the analysts on the call.



Moving now to Slide 2. The outstanding efforts and contributions of all our employees worldwide were of pivotal importance to continue serving our customers during these unprecedented times,