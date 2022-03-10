Mar 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. (Operator Instructions)



Nicholas J. Anderson - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Welcome to our 2021 results call. I'm Nicholas Anderson, Group Chief Executive, and I'm joined here today by our CFO, Nimesh Patel.



Regarding today's presentation, I will start by sharing the 2021 highlights, and then Nimesh will take you through the financial performance. Later, I will return to cover the operations in 2021 and our outlook for 2022. To finalize, we'll be happy to take questions from the analysts who have joined us today.



Now before we get started into today's presentation, I'd like to update you on our position regarding the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine over the past 2 weeks. We are all shocked and appalled by these tragic events and strongly condemn the Russian authorities for their actions. Our concerns and priorities are for the safety and well-being of all our employees across the region. We remain in constant contact with