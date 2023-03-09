Mar 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Nicholas J. Anderson - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2022 results announcement call. I'm Nicholas Anderson, Group Chief Executive, and I'm joined here by our CFO, Nimesh Patel. Consistent with the format that we followed in the past years, I will start by sharing the 2022 highlights and then Nimesh will take you through our financial performance. I will come back later to cover the operations in 2022 and our outlook for 2023.



To finalize, we will be happy to take questions from the analysts joining us here today. So a war in Europe, global supply chain disruptions, COVID related economic slowdown in China, rising energy prices and heightened inflationary precious turned 2022 into a very challenging year.



Global industrial production growth or IP weakened significantly from a very strong 7.7% expansion in 2021 to 2.7% growth in 2022, which is materially lower than forecasted 1 year ago. Against this very challenging backdrop, we achieved 14% organic sales growth driven by volume growth well